RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department arrested a man wanted for several charges from multiple jurisdictions, including warrants from the Garner Police Department from an incident on Thursday.

On Thursday shortly before 2:45 p.m., Garner police officers responded to an automated license plate reader in the parking lot of a Chipotle at 68 Eagle Wing Way in Garner. Police say they found a black Cadillac with a stolen license plate.

While police were inside Chipotle attempting to locate the driver of the car, they say the suspect ran out, jumped in the vehicle and collided with several other vehicles in the parking lot, including police vehicles. The suspect vehicle also nearly hit the officers standing in the parking lot.

Police said the driver led officers on a chase through Garner and into Raleigh, where the chase ended.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Joshua Ray Bibey of Raleigh.

Joshua Ray Bibey. (Mugshot from Wake CCBI)

Warrants were obtained on Bibey for assault with a deadly weapon weapon on a government official, fleeing to elude, hit and run, littering, driving while license revoked, possession of stolen property, display of a fictitious registration plate, window tint violation and resist/delay/obstruction of an investigation.

Bibey was arrested and charged with:

Five counts of larceny after break/enter (Johnston County)

Littering not > 15 lbs (Johnston County)

Failure to appear (FTA)- DWI

Failure to appear – Possession of firearm by felon

Failure to appear – Possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, possession of stolen firearm

Two counts of failure to appear – Resist Public Officer

Misdemeanor probation violation

Failure to appear – Probation violation hearing

Injury to real property

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon towards a government official

Possession of firearm by felon

Four counts of assault w/ deadly weapon

Discharge firearm in city

Flee/elude arrest w/ motor vehicle

Two counts of hit & run fail to stop prop damage

Resisting public officer

Possession of stolen goods/property

Seven counts of larceny of a firearm (Johnston County)

Six counts of break and or entering (Johnston County)

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Bibey will appear in court on Monday, Tuesday, Oct. 24 and Nov. 29 in Wake County. The website also says that he will have a court date on Oct. 28 for the charges in Johnston County.