RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a merry Christmas for many people Sunday — but not for firefighters who were possibly hoping for a slow day.

In Raleigh and Durham alone — as the weather warmed above freezing for the first time since late Friday night — massive problems sprang up across the Triangle.

In just those two cities, fire crews responded to more than 160 calls about leaking pipes — either from sprinkler system malfunctions or actual floods from burst pipes that were once frozen.

“It has been an enormous number,” said Durham Fire Department Division Chief David Swain as he started to sift through the data from the day.

Many of the cases were flooding in apartments, but also in commercial buildings such as businesses that were closed.

“Basically anything with a sprinkler system or fire alarm,” Swain said.

At 6:30 p.m. in Durham, there were six active cases, he said. Since just 11:30 a.m. there had been 80 calls, according to Swain.

Raleigh fire officials said there were about 95 calls since early Sunday morning.

About 75 of those were for false sprinkler system alarms that were linked to freezing and leaking pipes. About 20 were from burst or leaking pipes in mostly apartments, said Chris Wilson, a Raleigh fire battalion chief.

“A large majority are related to weather — probably nearly all,” Wilson said.

In nearby towns, the numbers were smaller but still significant. In Wendell alone, fire officials said there had been three such burst pipe calls.