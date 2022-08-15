RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local animal rescue groups are teaming up to help dozens of beagles saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia.

Sunday, the SAFE Care Spay and Neuter Clinic provided sterilization surgeries, exams, and vaccines for beagles rescued from the ENVIGO facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

Video and pictures provided by SAFE Care Spay and Neuter Clinic and Triangle Beagle Rescue show the dogs, along with foster families, clinic staff, and volunteers.

The dogs are part of the second group of beagles that Triangle Beagle Rescue has saved from the facility, which bred dogs to be used in research labs.

It shut down after federal investigators found numerous animal welfare violations, and the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against Envigo.

The Humane Society of the United States is working with animal rescue groups across the country to get all 4,000 beagles out of the facility and into new homes.

Triangle Beagle Rescue volunteers have made two trips to Virginia to rescue a total of 129 beagles. The dogs are currently in foster homes or in the process of being adopted.