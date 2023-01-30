RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Security remains one of the most time-intensive and unpredictable parts of air travel, but a new futuristic system in use at Raleigh-Durham International Airport may help to speed up the process.

On Wednesday, RDU airport introduced CLEAR biometric security lanes.

If you travel much by air, you may have already spotted CLEAR’s white terminals near the security lines in more than 40 U.S. cities. Raleigh marks the brand’s 50th airport.

The idea is simple. When you step up to one of these terminals, it can scan your eyes or fingers to verify your identity, eliminating the need to take out your driver’s license. A CLEAR ambassador then leads travelers through the lane and directly to physical security.

The company also offers a membership option called CLEAR Plus. This opt-in membership costs about $16 a month and gives travelers access to CLEAR’s expedited identity verification lanes. Membership discounts are available through members of Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express.

“RDU is proud to partner with CLEAR to provide travelers another option to expedite the security screening process,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority, in a news release. “RDU’s commitment to leveraging technology to provide our guests with a world class experience makes CLEAR an excellent fit.”

CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker added, “As an identity company obsessed with creating friction-free experiences, CLEAR is excited to launch at our 50th airport and help passengers traveling through RDU safely and easily affirm their identity at the security checkpoint. Our launch today is the start of a strong partnership with the airport to deliver an outstanding passenger experience.”

CLEAR predicts that this will bring about 44 jobs to Raleigh and generate about $2.6 million in local economic activity each year.

Raleigh is the only North Carolina airport currently offering this service.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport tells FOX8 that, while the airport does not currently have CLEAR or any other TSA-approved third-party security screening companies, that could change in the not-too-distant future.

“We are considering adding CLEAR or a comparable biometric screening service to one or more security checkpoints once the Terminal Lobby Expansion is complete in 2025,” the airport said in a statement.

FOX8 reached out to Piedmont Triad International Airport but did not receive an immediate response.

CLEAR’s first airport in the Carolinas, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, was announced on June 22.