RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – On the day North Carolina was celebrating its status as a top attractor of new business, TTX Company, which spun off Pennsylvania Railroad to build flatbed transport cars, announced it is moving its corporate headquarters to Mecklenburg County.

The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce voted during its semimonthly meeting Tuesday to approve about $2.5 million in incentives for TTX to lure 150 high-paying jobs over the next three years.

TTX operates flatbed rail cars such as these. Its headquarters is moving to Charlotte. (GETTY)

No sooner had the committee hung up its conference call than Gov. Roy Cooper’s office issued a release to confirm the company’s $14.5 million investment in filling 70,000 square feet of office space. Officials are evaluating several options, the EIC was told.

And the very good news is that these jobs – which include relocating the company’s existing executives from their current office in Chicago – will pay an average annual wage of nearly $180,000 by the end of 2027, the EIC was told. The minimum average will be $162,000, Cooper’s release said, and the current average wage in Mecklenburg County is $80,349.

“Designated as the number one state in the nation do to business for the second year in a row, our quality of life, infrastructure and talented, well-educated workforce lets companies know they will find success in North Carolina,” Cooper said in his release. “Charlotte’s stellar reputation as a place to do business makes TTX’s decision to move its headquarters to the Queen City no surprise.”

TTX is privately owned and operates a fleet of 170,000 railcars, Cooper’s release said, and it has invested $6 billion during the past decade.

The headquarters includes the company’s finance, information technology, human resources, and business and product development departments, among others.

State economists predict that by 2035, when the grant ends, TTX will have added $855 million to the state’s gross domestic produce and $25.5 million in new revenue.

“We believe Charlotte presents a unique opportunity for TTX that provides for strategic partnerships to strengthen our business,” TTX President and CEO Thomas F. Wells said in the release. “Our company is positioned to provide strong rail and freight car management services from the Charlotte metro area – as such, we are excited to partner with local innovators, business leaders, and academic institutions to drive value for the North American rail industry and the local economy. We also look forward to welcoming new local talent to join our existing workforce to continue to drive our long-term success.”