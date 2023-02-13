DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews Sunday night continued to work on a large fire at a salvage yard in Wayne County.

Drivers passing by first reported flames near Old Mount Olive Highway reaching three stories high Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

“It takes an insanely large amount of resources to battle a fire like this,” said Joel Gillie, Wayne County Public Information Officer.

Gillie said more than 20 departments and more than 100 first responders worked together to tackle the large fire Saturday. The salvage yard is full of railroad ties.

Gillie said the county was fortunate to work with the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal to bring in additional resources that worked throughout the night.

“There’s nothing you can really point to other than the fact that the ignition source was wood and a large facility that had a lot of it,” said Gillie.

Outside the National Salvage and Service Corporation, Gillie pointed to railroad ties stacked around the property. He said the facility recycles the railroad ties which happen to also be very flammable.

Out of caution, Gillie said two nearby homes voluntarily evacuated the area. Both Genoa Road and Old Mount Olive Highway remained closed until Sunday. Signs have been placed near the fire to continue to warn residents of heavy smoke.

Gillie said the fire presented challenges, but they also had help from overnight rain. The wet conditions helped firefighters gain control and contain the fire.

The collaboration didn’t just include Wayne County crews and surrounding areas, but Gillie also said people in the community came out to support, as well.

“People from all around the county have brought food, water and snacks for our first responders all weekend long… This is something that they didn’t have to do — they wanted to make sure the guys and girls were taken care of,” Gillie said.

Authorities said the cause of the fire continues to be investigated and expect the flames to burn for a few days. No injuries have been reported at this time.