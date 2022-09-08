MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A volunteer coach for Special Olympics Mecklenburg County was suddenly dismissed, and parents are outraged over the decision, saying they’re not getting any answers.

Kendal Carrick is a medal-winning gymnast, but not without the help of her long-time coach, Connie Mulroy.

“Actually, I felt happy with it; I can do anything,” said Carrick.

Mulroy has volunteered with the Special Olympics of Mecklenburg County for eight years.

“My boys live for gymnastics and cheer,” said Laurie Maddex, whose sons participate in Special Olympics.

Connie has also coached Maddex’s sons.

“Physical activity is huge for my boys. They both have Down syndrome. They both have lower muscle function,” said Maddex.

Connie doesn’t get paid for her work, but that doesn’t matter.

“For me not to be able to coach, it wasn’t fair; there’s no reason,” said Mulroy.

Mulroy says she told the leadership team she couldn’t commit the time to coaching cheerleading this upcoming season, but she still wanted to stick with gymnastics.

She also told leaders she disagreed with their decision to split cheerleading into three teams.

Not long after, Mulroy says she was dropped from Special Olympics altogether.

“They said: ‘We no longer need you anymore for gymnastics either.’ I asked: ‘Why?’ No answer.” Said Mulroy.

“I felt really upset from that because I want Ms. Connie to come back to me because I need her; I cannot work without her,” said Carrick.

Athletes and parents are not sure what’s next.

“It hurts to hear of a program that doesn’t appreciate their volunteers, and I don’t know if I want to be a part of it anymore, and that’s hurtful to my boys,” said Maddex.

Special Olympics held a zoom meeting with parents, but parents said their mics were muted, and the chat was disabled, so they could only communicate with leaders via direct message on Zoom.

Parents have no answers.

Kelly Vaughn, Senior Vice President for Special Olympics, sent Queen City News the following statement:

We appreciate the time and energy that Connie Mulroy contributed to the Special Olympics Mecklenburg County program as a coach in the past. We did, however, find that there were certain actions and behaviors that warranted us not inviting her to continue as a gymnastics coach. While Connie is a volunteer, we still treat this as a human resources matter and we will not discuss the specifics out of respect for her privacy. We have had a meeting with her to share that information.

Those who meet the qualifications and volunteer to coach for the program take on a very complex role that impacts the experience of most importantly the athletes but also everyone around them. As a result, we have practices in place to ensure that coaching is the best role for an individual. We are grateful for the thousands of people across the state who serve as coaches and are so very dedicated to the athletes and to the organization.

We will offer gymnastics in Mecklenburg County in the typical spring season and we hope those who are eligible to participate will join us.