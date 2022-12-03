RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Questions still remain following the disappearance of a mother from Virginia.

The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.

They believe she was traveling with Daniel McNeal back in September when his tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on I-85, killing McNeal and his dog.

Taylor was nowhere to be found.

‘It’s very frustrating. I get upset, and I cry a lot, and just not having closure is the worst,” her mother, Krista Taylor said.

Krista said her daughter was traveling from their home state of Virginia with McNeal. The two were friends. McNeal was delivering chicken and Taylor just wanted to tag along.

An autopsy report released Wednesday showed McNeal died of blunt-force trauma and that alcohol was a contributing factor.

A toxicology report found that McNeal had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

It also states that surveillance video from a convenience store captured McNeal buying alcohol and traveling with another individual.

Alyssa’s family said that the individual was her, but investigators with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said there is no evidence that points to Alyssa being in the truck at the time of the crash.

Her family points to items of hers they found at the crash site.

“We found her earring down in the drain at the wreckage site. We found her flip flop at where they took the truck at,” Krista said. “His geotag shows everywhere he stopped and it shows video footage of just him when he stopped at convenience stores, but what it doesn’t show anywhere is where my daughter had got out at the truck.”

The Taylor family continues to hold onto hope that someone out there knows what happened and will come forward.

CBS 17 reached out Accomack County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, who are the lead investigators on Alyssa’s case but did not hear back.