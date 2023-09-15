STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspects who shot a 14-year-old in the head in his Statesville neighborhood early Thursday morning are still on the run.

The child’s mother said her son was set to have surgery on Thursday afternoon.

The neighborhood is full of young children and teens; some were asleep, and others talked outside when gunshots rattled the night.

“The guys came running in, and they was like, ‘Did anybody get hit? Anybody get hit?” said Keysha Ellison, a neighbor.

Ellison watched as her son and other teens pulled her son’s friend inside her home.

“It’s terrifying. It’s devastating.”

She says the teens were outside hanging out, listening to music and her son’s friend was sitting on the porch when it happened. “It could have been my kid.”

Statesville Police won’t say if it was a drive-by shooting or if they have any suspects.

Neighbors say a camera in the neighborhood belongs to the police and was put up last year after a shooting.

“This was a good, calm neighborhood up until last year,” she said. “I’m ready to go.” She’s lived in the neighborhood for 11 years but now she fears for her children’s safety. “His (the victim’s) mom said he’s doing really good, doing really good, so thank God for that.”

“Put the guns down, please! There’s innocent kids, other innocent people; please stop! Stop, please!”