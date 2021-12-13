Puppy stolen from animal rescue fundraiser in North Carolina, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs police are asking for help identifying two people who stole a puppy from a downtown fundraiser Sunday night.

The puppy was taken just before 6 p.m. Sunday from an animal rescue event at the Niche Wine Lounge in downtown Holly Springs, police spokesperson Mark Andrews said.

The two suspects were last seen in a white Honda Accord. They were traveling south on Main Street, Andrews said.

A surveillance video showed the two — a woman and a man — walking outside. Another clip showed the woman exiting the lounge with the puppy. A third video showed her getting in the Accord.

In the videos, the woman involved appears to be young with long hair pulled back. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans. The man has a beard and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a white ballcap with writing on the front, and possibly hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dieckmann at 919-567-4737.