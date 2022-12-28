GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt-Greenville Airport officials responded to a private single-engine aircraft that made an emergency landing there Wednesday afternoon.

PGV Executive Director Bill Hopper told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove they received a call at around 2:15 p.m. from a local tenant that a plane was coming in and that the pilot could not get his landing gear down. The plane had left Sanford and was near Greenville when the problem began.

The pilot eventually made a safe landing of the plane — a Beechcraft Bonanza — which also had three passengers on board. Nobody was injured, Hopper said.

“The pilot knew what he was doing, and he put the plane down with minimal damage and nobody was hurt,” Hopper said.

Greenville Fire/Rescue and police provided assistance at the scene. Crews eventually got the plane off the runway. Other flights were not disrupted.

Officials were working with the Federal Aviation Administration to make sure everything is in order. The FAA would be a part of the investigation into the cause of the emergency landing.