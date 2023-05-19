RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in a Raleigh neighborhood want an end to damaging behavior after multiple pride flags had been repeatedly ripped from different doorways and cameras captured minors shooting airsoft-type guns toward homes.

Brandon Manchester, who lives in Renaissance Park, said he loves his neighborhood.

“I love this neighborhood. I’ve been here for two-and-a-half years and it’s great neighbors that they get along. They care about each other that look out for each other,” Manchester said.

However, multiple times this spring, he’s captured what he believes to be teens ripping his pride flag from its post. Another neighbor has also reported their pride flag being ripped down repeatedly.

“It just makes me sad. I want every person to grow up feeling safe,” Manchester said. “You know, ripping down my pride flag is not going to make me disappear, and it’s just going to make me get even louder.”

Manchester got a bigger flag and hung it even higher. His neighbors also now line their front lawns with little flags.

While Manchester did file reports with the Raleigh Police Department for his stolen flags, Manchester said he’s more interested in educating the teens than pressing charges.

“They’re just teenagers, I would love to see them get to know a member of the LGBTQ community, I would love to see them get to know one of the people that live here,” Manchester said.

The thefts aren’t the only acts of vandalism some neighbors are concerned about.

A recent Nextdoor post shows children in the same block shooting what appears to be airsoft-type toward homes earlier this week.

The Raleigh Police Department said they have not received reports of BB guns being used in the neighborhood. Raleigh city ordinances prohibit the firing of any air rifle.

CBS 17 also reached out to the Raleigh police department about concerns about car break-ins in the neighborhood and is waiting to hear back.