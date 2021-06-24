President Biden to speak in Raleigh on the importance of vaccinations; assist community canvassing efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — President Joe Biden will be in Raleigh Thursday to encourage vaccinations and try and mobilize vaccine education and outreach efforts.

Biden will visit a mobile vaccination unit, meeting with frontline workers and volunteers who are helping to vaccinate North Carolinians at Green Road Community Center. After that Biden will talk more about the importance of getting vaccinated to kick off a community canvassing event.

Governor Roy Cooper will be joining President Biden in Raleigh.

Bob Buckley will be covering President Biden’s time in Raleigh during out afternoon and evening newscasts on FOX8.