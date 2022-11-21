RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will have travel plans line up for two events on Monday — both relating to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Gov. Cooper’s schedule, he will be on the south lawn of the White House along with First Lady Kristin Cooper to join the President and First Lady Jill Biden for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon.

Later in the day, the Bidens will fly in to join the Coopers for a “Friendsgiving” dinner with service members and military families in North Carolina.

The military friendsgiving gathering will be hosted at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point.