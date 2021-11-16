Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to celebrate Thanksgiving with troops at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, NC – APRIL 8: The National Anthem is observed before then-Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the XVIII Airborne Corps, as he welcomes them back from Iraq April 8, 2009 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The 15-month deployment was the XVIII Airborne Corps’ second to Iraq since 2006. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WGHP) — Fort Bragg will welcome two guests of honor at their upcoming Thanksgiving celebration: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The White House says the Bidens will travel to Fort Bragg on Monday to celebrate the holiday among service members and military families as part of the Joining Forces initiative.

The White House describes Joining Forces as an “initiative to support military families, which includes: families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors. Our work is driven by their experiences.”

Through this initiative, the White House speaks with military families virtually or in-person to better understand their needs, particularly with regard to employment and entrepreneurship, military child education and health and well-being.

