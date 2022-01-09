Pregnant woman suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman, who is eight months pregnant, was struck head-on in a hit-and-run Saturday night and is currently suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Heven Zariah Rooks, 18, was traveling northbound along S. Briggs Avenue when she was hit head-on at 7:25 p.m. by a 2002 Cadillac Escalade, Durham police said in a news release Sunday morning.

“Heven Zariah Rooks, 18, of Durham, was traveling north on S. Briggs Avenue in a 2013 Nissan Sentra when she was struck head-on by a 2002 Cadillac Escalade that was traveling south on S. Briggs Avenue at a high rate of speed. A Nissan Maxima and a Chrysler 200 were parked on S. Briggs Avenue and were also damaged during the impact,” the release said.

The driver of the Cadillac Escalade fled the scene with the vehicle.

However, a short time later, the Cadillac hit and broke two power poles in the 300 block of S. Driver Street and the driver abandoned the scene on foot, police said.

Officers also confirmed that the suspect, who has yet to be identified, escaped. The Cadillac SUV was found abandoned in the 2000 block of E. Peabody Street.

Rooks is currently at Duke Hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said speed is believed to be a factor in the early stages of the investigation.