GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may not have noticed this, but your price in Greensboro for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline rose last week while the rest of the nation’s went down.

And if you are traveling for Thanksgiving, be ready to pay more for your fuel than you ever had.

The price in Greensboro climbed by 5.1 cents per gallon to $3.36, GasBuddy’s weekly survey reported. AAA says the average is $3.378, or about 3.9 cents higher.

Across Florida, the average rose about 3.8 cents, to $3.37, GasBuddy reported. AAA has the price at $3.393, about 2.9 cents higher than last week.

But nationally, the pricing arrow was going down nationally, by 2.6 cents to $3.76 (GasBuddy) or 3.1 cents to $3.773 (AAA).

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in his weekly evaluation. “The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week.

“With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”

The national average is down 14.3 cents (GasBuddy) or 13 cents (AAA) from a month ago, and GasBuddy says the price is about 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. That’s based on 11 million price points.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon, GasBuddy says. AAA has the price up 2.1 cents to $5.359.

Winston-Salem saw a 4-cent increase this week, to $3.35, GasBuddy reported, and Durham actually went down 1.3 cents, to $3.44.

The cheapest gallon of gasoline in Guilford County was $3.13, at a Speedway on Gallimore Dairy Road in Greensboro, which was nearly 15 cents more than the $2.99 at a BP station on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville. Wilson and Fayetteville recorded eight of the 10 cheapest outlets.

The highest In Guilford County was $3.99, which was about 70 cents per gallon less than the highest in the state.