RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was no big jackpot winner after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, but there is a new millionaire in North Carolina.

A lucky Powerball ticket purchased in Zebulon won $2 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The $3 Power Play ticket, which was bought at the Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon, matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

That prize doubled to $2 million thanks to the 2X multiplier.

The lucky winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim the prize at the NC Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing has grown to $1.04 billion, or $478.2 million in cash. The odds of hitting a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.