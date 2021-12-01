Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Powerball jackpot climbs to over quarter-billion-dollars in Wednesday night drawing

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

(WGHP) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed $12 million in the last two days, adding up to a $264 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

A winner in North Carolina tonight would have the choice of the $264 million annuity or $186.7 million in cash.

“What a great choice that would be,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery. “Either option would be an amazing win for someone in North Carolina. Let’s hope it happens.”

So far, five North Carolinians have gotten to make that choice after winning Powerball jackpots. All five chose a lump sum.

The last jackpot win happened in June 2019 when a Cumberland County man won a $344.6 million jackpot and chose the lump sum of $223.3 million.

Powerball offers nine ways to win with prizes ranging from $4 to the jackpot. In Monday’s drawing, there were 13,364 winning tickets in North Carolina.

Since August, the Powerball drawings are held on Mondays as well as Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter