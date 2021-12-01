Powerball jackpot climbs to over quarter-billion-dollars in Wednesday night drawing

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

(WGHP) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed $12 million in the last two days, adding up to a $264 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

A winner in North Carolina tonight would have the choice of the $264 million annuity or $186.7 million in cash.

“What a great choice that would be,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery. “Either option would be an amazing win for someone in North Carolina. Let’s hope it happens.”

So far, five North Carolinians have gotten to make that choice after winning Powerball jackpots. All five chose a lump sum.

The last jackpot win happened in June 2019 when a Cumberland County man won a $344.6 million jackpot and chose the lump sum of $223.3 million.

Powerball offers nine ways to win with prizes ranging from $4 to the jackpot. In Monday’s drawing, there were 13,364 winning tickets in North Carolina.

Since August, the Powerball drawings are held on Mondays as well as Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.