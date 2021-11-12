Power fully restored at RDU’s Terminal 2 but travelers should still expect delays

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – RDU International said power has been fully stored to Terminal 2 on Friday but flyers should still be patient as long lines will persist.

Around 1 a.m., crews discovered water damage to an electrical breaker on Concourse C that was causing an outage.

At 7 a.m., long lines remained at security check-in at Terminal 2 as RDU said crews were on scene to restore power.

At 8 a.m., some lights were restored as repair efforts continued. An hour later, RDU said about two-thirds of its systems were back.

At 11:30 a.m., RDU said contractors replaced the 1600 amp circuit breaker to fully restore power to all systems in Terminal 2.

“Flyers should still anticipate longer wait times, so be sure to check with your airline for flight status and arrive at the airport early,” RDU said.

Airlines were being forced to manually check travelers in during the outage.

“We appreciate your patience and we apologize for the disruptions. Guests should continue to check with their airline for flight status,” RDU tweeted.

Some flights were diverted from RDU. Two American Airlines flights scheduled to land at RDU have been diverted to Charlotte.

Terminal 1 has not been affected, officials say.

People had no idea if they were going to make their flights, or if their flights were even taking off.

“I got a message from Delta telling me my flight was leaving on time. It was scheduled to leave on time,” added Eve Vargas, who was planning to fly to New York.

But her flight was grounded and delayed, along with a long list of others.

Like hundreds of other travelers, she had no idea what she was in for this morning.

“When I got here, the shuttle driver told me there was a power outage because of some rain,” explained Vargas. “Some water got into the system and their power was down.”

“I am extremely surprised that we didn’t get any alerts or anything. We were actually thinking maybe this was a strike with the pilots or something,” added Jason Peoples, who was planning to go to Tampa.

Terminal 2 is the busiest hub at the airport and home to Delta, United, American, and other major airlines.

“The electrical disruption is affecting everything from ticketing, check-in, to baggage, to security check points and access to the gate bridges,” said Crystal Feldman, the chief communications officer for RDU.

That meant manual pat-downs in security, passengers tagging their own luggage, and airport crews pushing carts of luggage to the airplanes.

People at the airport told CBS17 the most frustrating part was the lack of communication.

“I understand it’s chaotic, you know, it’s unexpected, but we need to be better prepared for when these things do happen,” said Vargas.

Airport officials told CBS 17 they were in communication with the airlines, and it was up to the airline officials to alert passengers.

Delays are still scheduled through about 1 p.m.

Some airline representatives have been encouraging passengers to head to Greensboro or Charlotte airports to catch new flights.

Airport officials said if people do plan to head to RDU, they should be ready for longer than usual security lines.