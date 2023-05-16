HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tuesday will start with scattered showers, but it’s later in the day that might cause some concern.

Highs will hit the lower 80s today, with partially cloudy skies and a significant amount of humidity.

Then a cold front coming in from the west could produce possible severe weather across North Carolina.

The Piedmont Triad is at a “slight” risk for severe weather, but western counties like Ashe, Alleghany and Wilkes will be under an “enhanced” or level three risk. The storms could begin to develop as early as 3 p.m., but the highest risk is between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Damaging winds, large hail and the possibility for an isolated tornado are the primary threats across the Piedmont Triad. There is also the potential for localized flash flooding in areas where downpours happen.

The storms should clear out and the weather is looking clear and warm on Wednesday!