FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole a package containing a new cell phone from a porch in Parkton.

The theft happened on Oct. 24 on Kentucky Lane, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective J. Dawson at (910) 677-5471 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

