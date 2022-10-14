RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, the mass shooting took place on and near the Neuse River Greenway and the Hedingham subdivision of northeast Raleigh, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a public statement just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

After approximately three hours of searching for the gunman, Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed the male juvenile suspect had been contained at 8:13 p.m. Thursday.

Police told CBS 17 that the active shooter suspect they were searching for was a 15-year-old.

During an initial media briefing at approximately 9 p.m., it was confirmed he was contained inside a home.

“[The] Raleigh Police Department has confirmed five fatalities. One of them was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. Two others were also transported to the hospital. One is a Raleigh police K9 officer. Thankfully he did not have life-threatening injuries,” Baldwin told the public on Thursday night.

The investigation remains active. CBS 17 will update this story with the latest developments.