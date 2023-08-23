FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and persons of interest in a shooting that occurred at a Circle K at the beginning of the month.

On August 3, officers responded to the Circle K on South Reilly Road to reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Once on the scene, officers attempted to locate victims and suspects.

(Courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

According to police, officers found one victim who had property damage from the shooting, but were unable to locate suspects involved in the incident.

Footage obtained from Circle K shows three men who may be involved in the incident, police said. Police released photos of those three men.

Fayetteville police later released more photos of four others who are considered persons of interest.

Person of interest. Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept. Person of interest. Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept. Person of interest. Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept. Person of interest. Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the individuals are asked to contact Detective B. Proudfoot at (910)-703-4618 or contact Crime Stoppers at (910)-483-8477.