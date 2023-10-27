MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Monroe Police believe there are more victims who haven’t yet come forward after they arrested the owner of a soccer facility for indecent liberties with a child.

Police say there could be more charges ahead for the suspect, Monroe resident Jorge Palma.

Palma was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 24, and got out of jail Wednesday morning after posting a $100,000 bond.

During the day, Union Soccer Arena is almost empty, but neighbors say the indoor youth and adult soccer venue is packed on weekday nights.

Palma, the owner of Union Soccer Arena, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, obstruction of justice and altering or destroying evidence of criminal conduct.

Police say Palma assisted in some coaching and training at Union Soccer Arena.

The business’s Facebook page was created in early 2019, and the Union Soccer Arena logo on Facebook says the business was established in 2019.

Investigators would not tell Queen City News whether Palma met the child victim in his capacity as owner of the soccer business or how many victims there are.

If anyone has any information in the case, detectives are asking people to please contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.