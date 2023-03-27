RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a middle school.

Police said that initial calls came in Monday morning reporting a subject with a gun near Ligon Magnet Middle school. Those calls, Raleigh police said, are related to an officer-involved shooting.

Police are investigating the scene in the area of Cumberland and Hightower streets, less than one mile from the school.

No shots were fired at the school and the school is not on a lock down. Additionally, police said there is no ongoing public safety danger.

There are no known victims at this time, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. A CBS 17 crew is at the scene of the investigation and working to get more answers.