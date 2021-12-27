Police officer shot, injured near apartment complex in east Charlotte

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was shot near an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning, officials confirm.

The shooting happened near the Woodland Estates Apartment Homes off Reddman Road near the 6100 block of Treetop Court.

Authorities said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A FOX 46 Charlotte crew on scene said at least 20 police vehicles were at the crime scene following the shooting.

There has been no update on whether a suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter