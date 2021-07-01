Police: Man fatally shoots two sisters and father before setting Lenoir home on fire and turning the gun on himself

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old man shot and killed his two sisters and father before intentionally setting the home on fire and turning the gun on himself, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Authorities revealed on Thursday afternoon that Ronald “Jimmy” Ward, 29, shot his sisters and father before setting the home on fire and shooting himself. Following the initial 911 call from a neighbor, officers arrived at the home within three minutes, police said.

911 calls in connection to this case were released to FOX 46 on Thursday. Listen below:

As Lenoir officers got to the scene, they attempted to render medical attention to the four victims found inside the burning home, but they had already died from their injuries.

On Thursday morning, police identified all four people inside the home as Ronald Ward, 58, Ronald “Jimmy” Ward, 29, Katlyn “Katie” Ward, 18, and Emily Ward, 15.

All four bodies have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an official cause of death will be determined, police said.

Information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicate that Ronald “Jimmy” Ward was the only suspect involved in this case, Lenoir Police said.

Lenoir Police Chief Brent Phelps said on Wednesday morning, June 30, the police department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired, a fire, and an apparent explosion at a home on Laurel Place.

As firefighters got to the scene, they observed a large fire within the home. Once emergency crews were able to extinguish the flames, investigators were able to enter the home.

Lenoir Fire Chief Ken Hair said there was fire damage on the main level of the home and some minimal damage to the basement and attic. Officials have not confirmed an explosion.

The pastor of the family involved told FOX 46 Ronald Ward, 58, had taken his wife for infusion treatments and came back home before the deadly encounter involving him, his two daughters, and his son.

“Please continue to keep all of those impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” LPD said.