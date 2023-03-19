RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Raleigh Police Department arrested a man on Friday for a rape and burglary that happened more than 30 years ago.

On Dec. 30, 1990, a man forced himself inside a residence in the 200 block of South State Street. He demanded money from the 73-year-old woman and raped her, police said.

Police said through recently obtained evidence as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and the Combined DNA Index System, Deandre Marcel Smith, 51, was identified as the suspect.

On Friday, Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense and kidnapping.

Police also said the victim died in 1992. The victim’s name is not being released to the public.

“The Raleigh Police Department is committed to bringing justice to victims and families of crimes and will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent criminals are identified and apprehended, no matter how long it takes,” Raleigh police said in a news release.

Smith received a $500,000 bond.