CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. near 100 Kingsford Drive in south Charlotte. A man was found suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CFD, the DA’s Office, CSI, victim services, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Planty is the lead on the case.

There is no mention of a suspect or an arrest and this remains an active investigation.