CORNELIUS (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius Police say there are looking into a possible sighting of Madelina Cojocari.

According to police, a woman on Facebook claims that she saw Madalina in California. Investigators are currently looking into the validity of the sighting.

“Cornelius Police are aware of the tip and detectives are following up on the information,” a spokesperson released.

This comes over 7 months after Madalina was seen getting off her school bus on November 21, 2022.

Madalina’s mother, 37-year-old Diana Cojocari, and step-father, 60-year-old Christopher Palmiter, have both been charged with failing to report a child’s disappearance to law enforcement. Police say the couple waited three weeks before they reported Madalina missing to a School Resource Officer at Bailey Middle School, where she attended.

Officers say that Diana and Palmiter got into an argument on November 23, 2023, and that Madalina went to sleep around 10 p.m. that night. Palmiter then left their Cornelius home for Michigan where he has some family.

Madalina Cojocari’s home in Cornelius, just north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Diana told detectives that the next she noticed that Madalina and some of the girl’s belongings were gone. Diana did not know of any friends or family locally that Madalina could have been staying with, but she did not report her missing because she didn’t want to impact her relationship with her husband.

According to court documents, Palmiter says he last saw Madalina before his trip to Michigan and was made aware of the girl’s disappearance three days after he left.

The couple have remained in the Mecklenburg County Jail since December 2022.

Investigators have followed multiple avenues and leads. On November 30, 2022, officers say they were called to the couple’s home after a small fire was seen “burning between this address and the car wash.” After Madalina was reported missing a neighbor told police that Diana was burning what turned out to be furniture in the backyard.

(Courtesy: FBI)

In December, the FBI confirmed to Queen City News that investigators had searched Lake Cornelius, but law enforcement never publicly said if they found any evidence in the water.

Police obtained multiple search warrants including ones for the couple’s Cornelius home, their phones, and Diana’s car.

In January 2023, investigators released that Diana had made a trip to Madison County in North Carolina around the time Madalina went missing. Neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the area.

According to a family member of the Cojocaris, Diana asked for help to smuggle both her and Madalina away from Palmiter due to conflict in the couple’s relationship. Investigators say Diana also reached out to drug traffickers who may have had the means to smuggle her and Madalina.

Madalina Cojocari video (Courtesy: Cornelius Police Department)

Photo: Madalina via FBI Charlotte







While in jail, Diana was allegedly caught with a controlled substance, and her bond was increased to $255,000. Palmiter is currently held under a $200,000 bond.

On April 11, 2023, the Cornelius community gathered to celebrate Madalina’s 12th birthday.

Multiple agencies are still searching for Madalina. Officials ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-892-7773.