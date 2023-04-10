CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius Police plan to have a birthday party for missing 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari on Tuesday.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools video last had the missing girl on video as she got off her school bus in Cornelius on November 21, 2022.

The law enforcement agency plans will have the party on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 21440 Catawba Avenue in the westside parking lot.

Police are asking that anyone for information regarding Cojocari’s whereabouts should call them at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.