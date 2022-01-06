Police charge 2 in Black Friday shooting at NC mall

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged two men in a Black Friday shooting at a North Carolina mall.

Police have said the Streets at Southpoint in Durham was packed when two men approached a jewelry vendor and one tried to rob him.

The vendor and would-be robber fired at each other, wounding three people.

Three others were injured as shoppers rushed for exits. The Herald-Sun reports that Durham police announced Wednesday that Romeo Pride, who was shot and seriously injured, was arrested after being released from the hospital.

He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and weapons offenses.

Police say Jaquaay Walton, who was charged last month with carrying a concealed gun, turned himself in and was released on bond.

