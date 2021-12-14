Police: Argument over backpack sparks shooting outside West Charlotte High School, no serious injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An argument over a backpack between several students outside West Charlotte High School sparked a shooting in broad daylight on Monday, CMPD said.

The shooting happened at 2:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at West Charlotte High located at 2219 Senior Drive.

According to CMPD, an argument over a backpack broke out between a couple of students outside the school. As the fight ended, one student decided to display a firearm and pull the trigger firing at least one round, police said.

At this time, it appears no one has been struck by gunfire, CMPD said. Medic responded to the scene and did treat one person for minor injuries that were not the result of gunfire, they said.

CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in the past there had been a $250 reward for information that leads to the discovery of a firearm on school property. CMPD is now increasing their reward to $500 for information that leads to the discovery of a firearm on school grounds.

Crime Scene Search, CMPD’s Operations Command, Crime Stoppers, CFD, and CMS Police were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Twenty-three weapons have been found on CMS campuses so far this year, authorities said. This case remains active and ongoing at this time, CMPD said. So far, no arrests have been made. Chief Jennings said if a weapon found on the school campus is owned by the student’s parents, they could also face charges.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Monday afternoon their order of clear backpacks has been delayed. The shipment is expected to arrive sometime in February 2022.

On Monday evening, West Charlotte High School announced that all students will be remote learning from home on Tuesday.

FOX 46 has learned that CMPD has charged a juvenile student from West Charlotte High School with possession of a firearm on school grounds. The juvenile was determined to be the sole suspect involved.

Check back for updates on this developing, breaking news story.