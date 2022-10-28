RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday.

The NCHP said the suspect bailed out of his vehicle at Hayloft Circle. Police are telling residents to stay in their homes and in their cars.

A nearby school, Connections Academy, is in a code-yellow lockdown as a precautionary measure.

As of 2:24 p.m., police said K-9s had been deployed in the area to help track the suspect at large.

Raleigh police are assisting the Highway Patrol with the search. Police told CBS 17 they do not know why the suspect is being pursued.