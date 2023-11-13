ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Halifax County town say they are “working diligently” after a youth was killed and gunshots were fired throughout the town about a week ago.

A news release Sunday from the Enfield Police Department addressed a recent “series of crimes” involving guns.

Within 24 hours on Nov. 4, police said a juvenile was killed and, during the early morning hours, “there were gunshots that were fired throughout the city limits,” the news release said.

At least one home was hit by the gunfire.

A day before those gun crimes, a person was robbed, police said.

“I want to take this time to assure all of you that your Police Department is working diligently to investigate these matters and have the proper persons charged and held accountable for their actions,” Enfield Police Chief James Ayers said in the release.

Ayers said it was important to report crimes when they are committed.

“All information received will be considered confidential,” Ayers wrote.

Officers said tips or reports of crimes can be reported by calling the Enfield Police Department at 252-445-5122 or Ayers at 252-886-0225.