CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Hwy. 64 outside Creswell on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the plane experienced a loss of power and was forced to land on the highway not far from Creswell and just outside Plymouth. The landing gear was not operating properly and the propeller of the plane broke off in the process of landing.

The highway was shut down during that period of time. The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate, which is standard procedure.