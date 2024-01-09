RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The largest Pizza Hut franchiser is offering a deal on pizzas this week to kick off the new year.

Flynn Group owns and operates 40 Pizza Hut restaurants in North Carolina — in addition to 930 Pizza Hut restaurants throughout 26 other states, according to the company.

The restaurant group is running a “Guest Appreciation Day” deal on Wednesday at all U.S. locations, the company said in a news release Monday evening.

That day, anyone who buys a large menu-priced pizza from a Flynn Group Pizza Hut will receive a free large one-topping pizza, the news release said.

Customers who want in on the special deal will need to use the promo code “FreePizza” on January 10.

Photo courtesy: Flynn Group

The deal is available online, in-store, and through the company’s call center.

Although the deal is limited to one free pizza per order, the “FreePizza” code can be used again in other separate transactions, officials said.

There are additional charges for pan or stuffed crust, extra toppings, and extra cheese.

Flynn Group Pizza Hut locations in North Carolina include Carthage, Pembroke, Sanford, Oak Ridge, Fayetteville, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Dunn, Angier, Southern Pines, Spring Lake, Hope Mills, Asheboro, Raeford and Whiteville.