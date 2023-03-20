GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A “wanted suspect” who barricaded himself inside a home off Fire Tower Road for nearly three hours on Monday was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, EMS and other personnel were on the scene of “an active law enforcement event” taking place in the Windsor Development of Buckingham Drive. Officials warned residents to shelter in place while others were warned to avoid the area.

In a Facebook post, the initial notice stated, “If you are not in the area, please stay out of the area until notified otherwise. We will advise further when possible. This is not a drill.”

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance later told members of the media that Claude Brooks Jr., a man who was a child murder suspect from Florida, was taken into custody.

Standoff in Greenville (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Standoff in Greenville (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Standoff in Greenville (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office issued a new Facebook post that stated, “The incident in the Windsor Development continues. It is isolated to one residence near the cul-de-sac at the end of Buckingham Dr. where a wanted suspect is barricaded inside a residence. Stay clear from the area of the residence, as it is dangerous. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

At 2:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook that the suspect was in custody.

“Update: The suspect is now in custody with no one injured. The home remains a crime scene and off limits. Thank you for your patience and support during this prolonged operation. Safety first.”