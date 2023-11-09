PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad town has placed its chief of police on administrative leave.

Adrian Tillotson will serve as the interim chief of police for the town of Pilot Mountain “during this transitional period” the town said in a prepared release while Chief Robbie Jackson is on leave with pay pending an investigation.

“The Town of Pilot Mountain is committed to public safety for its residents, businesses and visitors and I have full confidence in Interim Chief Tillotson to lead the force through this transition,” said Michael Boaz, Pilot Mountain Town Manager. “The community demands and

deserves trust from our law enforcement officers and there’s no one better to serve this role

than Adrian.”

Tillotson began his law enforcement career as a security policeman for the Air Force in 1986. He has since worked with the Mount Airy Police Department, Surry County Sheriff’s Office and then was appointed to Pilot Mountain’s first detective in 2022.

“The Town of Pilot Mountain remains dedicated to ensuring public safety and will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into any concerns regarding the Police Department. It is town policy not to comment on active investigations, but we are committed to providing transparency and will share additional information when it becomes available.”

According to the town of Pilot Mountain’s website, their police department has eight full-time officers, eight part-time officers and one full-time administrative assistant.

The Mayor of Pilot Mountain wrote on X: “At this time we are not able to comment on the details of the investigation. It is town policy that any employee under investigation be placed on administrative leave. At this time we have placed Chief Jackson on leave and the town has hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation in addition to the ongoing investigation conducted by the SBI. The town has appointed Adrian Tillotson as interim Chief of Police. We will provide further comment and a full report to the citizens of Pilot Mountain at the conclusion of these investigations. The Town of Pilot Mountain is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity in our departments as well as promoting public safety through the Pilot Mountain Police Department.”