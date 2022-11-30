RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy report released Wednesday revealed the death of the pilot that either jumped or fell from an aircraft back in July is ruled an accident.

On July 29, Charles Crooks, 23, jumped or fell out of an aircraft and died before the plane he was a co-pilot in made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The plane initially had two people on board before Crooks departed the plane.

Crooks’ body was found later that day in the backyard of a Fuquay-Varina residence.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report revealed Crooks had “gotten sick” and went to the back of the plane to lift the ramp door for fresh air. The report then said he “departed the airplane via the aft ramp door.”

CBS 17 also reported that the other co-pilot was adamant about not seeing Crooks grab the safety bar in the plane before he had exited the aircraft.

CBS 17 obtained Crooks’ autopsy report indicating that multiple organs were damaged including the heart, lungs, esophagus, liver, spleen and left kidney. Crooks also had skeletal injuries including extensive skull fractures to the ribs, pelvis, the right humerus, radius and ulna, right femur and left ankle.

At the time of Crooks’ death, he did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system, the autopsy said.

The autopsy also indicated the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is classified as an accident.

Despite the autopsy report, 911 calls that CBS 17 previously reported said Crooks jumped from the plane.

At that time, investigators had not confirmed that Crooks intentionally jumped at this time despite the context of the call.