MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Zack’s Hot Dogs is shutting down one of its satellite locations, the second to close in 2023.

Opened on May 18, 2023, the chain will close its Mebane location after just six months effective Dec. 2, leaving the brand with only its flagship restaurant in downtown Burlington and its Garden Road location.

“We have been in discussions with a national restaurant chain for a few months regarding the Mebane Oaks Road location and building, and their restaurant style is better suited to a facility of its size,” said John Burton, president and owner of Zack’s Hot Dogs. “Once an offer was proffered, we considered our options and decided it was in our best interest to make this move.

“While we regret closing our Mebane restaurant, we will be actively pursuing relocation possibilities. In the meantime, all of Zack’s management and staff extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the residents of Mebane and the surrounding area for their support and loyalty since we opened.”

Zack’s Hot Dogs has long been a Burlington staple. Founder Zack Touloupas opened the first restaurant, then named “Alamance Hot Weiner Lunch,” on the corner of Front and Worth Streets in 1928. He would later change the restaurant’s name to match the nickname given to it by customers. The restaurant moved to its current flagship location at 201 W. Davis Street in downtown Burlington in 1977.

The Touloupas family sold the restaurant to local entrepreneur John Burton in 2022, who launched the brand into an era of expansion. Burton opened a mall-enclosed restaurant at the Holly Hilly Mall on Nov. 25, 2022, and a restaurant featuring a drive-thru at 3120 Garden Road on Jan. 13, 2023.

Burton said the chain’s short-lived Holly Hill Mall restaurant, located at 309 Huffman Mill Road, was originally intended to serve as an employee training facility and as a “test-model” to see if Zack’s Hot Dogs could succeed as a “destination-type restaurant located within an enclosed retail-focused mall environment.”

“The concept proved itself viable in the short-term, and we have been pleased with the response and support of our customers and the mall community,” Burton said in a statement. “However, we have decided the future for Zack’s Hot Dogs will be best served based on the model we recently implemented at our Garden Road Burlington restaurant.”

Zack’s shut down the Holly Hill Mall location on Feb. 24.

A few months after the closure of the Holly Hill Mall location, Zack’s opened its Mebane location on May 18, 2023, in a space previously occupied by the Blue Ribbon Diner.

“The Blue Ribbon Diner building and location are exactly what we were looking for in Mebane,” Burton said at the time. “It has the same look and feel as our Garden Road – Burlington facility, which will be the model for any future locations. This also further explains the rationale behind the closing of our Holly Hill Mall location, as it no longer fit into our long-term plans.”

With the closure of the Mebane location, Zack’s Hot Dogs has reduced its footprint to its flagship and Garden Road sites.

Zack’s “original” location at 201 W. Davis Street is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the location at 3120 Garden Road is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To learn more about Zack’s Hot Dogs, check out Shannon Smith’s 2021 FOX8 Foodie about the restaurant.