BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Anthony Pinnix, of Burlington, said that something told him to stop for a scratch-off ticket, and that feeling led to a $1 million win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was a strong feeling in my gut,” Pinnix said, “that told me to get that ticket.”

Pinnix, a 46-year-old heating and air conditioning installer, bought his winning $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from Rite Stop Market on North Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington.

After he got his ticket, he said he had to stop by his boss’ house where he started scratching the ticket.

“I told him, ‘Oh my God, you’re not going to believe this,’” Pinnix said. “I just won a million dollars.”

Pinnix said his boss congratulated him, and then he immediately called his wife.

“She didn’t believe me until I got home with the ticket and showed her,” Pinnix laughed.

When Pinnix arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,067.

