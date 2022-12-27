GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother.

The sheriff’s office says that no foul play is suspected but this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Duncan at (336) 641-5968 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

This is a developing story.