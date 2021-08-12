Young adults encourage friends to get vaccinated; believe conspiracy theories contribute to vaccine hesitancy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Delta Variant cases continue to rise in young adults across the Triad, but as they do so do the number of young adults who are lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Last week, Forsyth County Health Leaders reported that 8 infants contracted the virus, 9 children between the ages of 2-4, 51 between the ages of 5-9, 48 between the ages of 10-14, and 31 between the ages of 15 -17.

On Wednesday, FOX8 spoke with a dozen students between the ages of 16 and 22, and out of the group only one had not been vaccinated, however, they had scheduled their vaccination appointment for this week.

“Yeah, I just want to make sure that I get it by the time school starts because everybody is coming around in,” the student explained, saying that her schedule is what has held her back from getting the vaccine.

Other students said they got their shot in order to participate in athletics, because their family members encouraged them to or because they needed to travel.

What is concerning for some young adults is the reason a lot of people their age are hesitant about the shot, and that’s due to misinformation on social media.

Benton Felton, a vaccinated teenager, explained that conspiracy theories are what is preventing young adults he knows from getting their shot.

“I’ve heard some people say that they’re putting chips in the vaccine, and years later down the line they could be trying to kill us, and things like that,” Felton explained.

This, of course, is not true or based in reality at all.

The people we interviewed did tell us they see cash incentives working on folks their age, and that it has resulted in some of their hesitant friends getting their vaccination.

Their hope is that the incentives continue as Delta cases rise.