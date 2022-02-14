Troopers ask for public’s help finding suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Troopers have reached out to the public for help.

They hope to obtain security videos that might have captured the moment a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Alamance County and then left them to die.

Law enforcement was called to the intersection of Highway 49 and Donelson Way just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

A person contacted authorities after they found a woman, believed to be in her sixties, laying dead in a ditch near the intersection.

According to radio traffic from the response to this location, authorities said that the victim was a woman who had been reported missing Friday night.

Neighbors tell FOX8 that they did not hear or see the crash but saw the commotion when police arrived on the scene.

Hailey Baker, who was not at home when the crash happened, told FOX8 that she was shocked to still find caution tape in her front yard a day after the scene cleared.

“You have to be pretty heartless to know that you hit a human being and continued to drive,” she stated.

Authorities have not released any information about the name of the individual.

Neighbors told FOX8 that they had turned over home security cameras that might have captured the moment.

As for the vehicle, troopers said that “damage to the vehicle should be concentrated to the front or front right portions of the vehicle.”