‘You have to act on new information’; hospitals in the Triad now requiring employees to become fully vaccinated

Cone Health, Novant, and Wake Health will require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by a certain amount of time or face being laid off.

Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said the rise in the delta variant cases has pushed their decisions to make the new policy.

“We’ve been carefully monitoring this and having discussions. We initially said we would try to wait until the vaccine got FDA clearance, but we didn’t know that we were going to have the Delta Variant and that it was going to come here and spread so quickly, so when you get new information, you have to act on new information,” said Cagle.

Employees at different hospitals said they feel the decision to get the vaccination, should be their personal choice to make.

“I am concerned the vaccines are being pushed when they don’t have FDA approval. I’m concerned there have been many noted side effects, and they’re forcing it on us anyway. This vaccine hasn’t even been out for an entire year at this point, and they’re mandating people get the vaccine in order to work.”

Hospitals have set mandated dates for all employees to get the vaccination or face the consequences of employment.

Atrium Health Wake Forrest Baptist Hospital’s required vaccination date for employees is set for October 31st. Novant Health’s date is September 15th, and Cone Health’s date will be 60 days from July 30th.

Health officials have said the time frame will employees time to make decisions about the vaccinations and talk to their physicians about what choice fits them.