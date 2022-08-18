YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation.

According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, 25, of Yadkinville, for one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested for this charge. On Tuesday he was served with an additional 14 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor based on additional “sexually explicit material” found.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond.