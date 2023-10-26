YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkinville man is being charged with several child sex crimes, according to the Yadkinville Police Department.

Matthew Thomas Wyatt, 30, of Yadkinville, is being charged with the following:

Three counts of indecent liberties with a child

Statutory sex offense with a child

Crime against nature

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Displaying material harmful to a minor

Yadkinville police took Wyatt into custody on Oct. 2. He was released on a $250,000 secured bond and appeared in the Yadkin County District Courthouse on Oct. 4, according to court records.

Southside Baptist Church confirms that Wyatt was a member and had preached to the congregation on multiple occasions. He did not formally serve the church as a pastor. Wyatt has since been voted out by the congregation.

There is no further information available at this time.