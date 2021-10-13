Yadkinville man charged after chase in Guilford County involving stolen box truck, damaged patrol vehicles

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged on the early-morning chase in Guilford County involving a box truck, according to a news release from Gibsonville police.

Kirk Alexander Ferriola, 39, of Yadkinville, is charged with driving without two headlights, failure to heed lights or sirens, driving while impaired, failure to stop at stop sign, felony fleeing to elude arrest, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of injury to personal property, felony possession of stolen property and reckless driving to endanger.

Around 4:15 a.m., Gibsonville officers saw a yellow 2010 GMC box truck headed west on Burlington Road without headlight or taillights.

Officers tried to stop the truck and the driver refused to stop and continued on Burlington Road, the release said. The driver took a hard right turn on N.C. 61, nearly flipping the truck, and proceeded onto westbound Interstate 40.

The driver took the South Elm-Eugene Street exit and Gibsonville officers were joined by Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputies after one of their vehicles was hit by the box truck.

The driver eventually drove the truck into a wooded area at the end of Sebastian Road and stopped.

According to the release, as officers were getting out of their vehicle, the driver started back up at a high rate of speed and hit a Gibsonville police car, sending it backward into a deputy’s car.

After that, the box truck went forward and crashed in the woods. The driver was taken into custody.

Officers later learned that Ferriola had allegedly been involved in an earlier crash in Alamance County.

He was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center and left against medical advice.

Police say after leaving the hospital, he stole the box truck from a nearby Burlington business.

After being taken into custody, Ferriola was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crashes.